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Formulary Fit: Preparing Pathways and Protocols for a New Class of Antithrombotic Therapy
7 days ago
How should a factor XIa inhibitor be incorporated into secondary stroke prevention?. This content was independently produced by Pharmacy Times in partnership with Bayer HealthCare. Asundexian (Sunharbo; Bayer HealthCare) brings a practical question to pharmacy and therapeutics (P&T) committees: How should a factor XIa inhibitor be incorporated into secondary stroke...