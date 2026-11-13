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Sunshine Slam Tips Off in Daytona With Wyoming, Duquesne, High Point, Kent State
By Malik Falcone,9 days ago
College basketball is heading back to the Ocean Center as the Sunshine Slam returns to Daytona Beach for games on Nov. 22 and Nov. 24, pitting Wyoming, Duquesne, High Point and Kent State against each other in an early-season Division I tournament. Wyoming opens against Duquesne on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m., while Duquesne squares off with High Point on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., and Wyoming closes out its slate against Kent State that same Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
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