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Fort Pierce man sentenced to life in prison in 2020 stabbing death of Calvin Bates
By Eric Weiss,8 days ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Collin O’Hara was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2020 killing of Calvin Bates in Fort Pierce. A jury found O’Hara guilty of second-degree murder on Sept. 17, according to St. Lucie County court records. The judge denied the defense’s request for a reduced sentence. O’Hara will receive credit for 3,341 days already served.
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