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Utica man ejected, seriously injured in U.S. 36 rollover crash
8 days ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A Utica man was seriously injured Friday morning after he was ejected from his vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 east of state Route A in Caldwell County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:28 a.m. when a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top.