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THE CABLE GUY Is An Uneven Dark Comedy With An Absolutely Rocking ’90s Soundtrack [4K Review]
By Spencer Brickey,8 days ago
The Cable Guy is neither as dark as it should be, or as funny as it could’ve been. Love to hear “Hey Man, Nice Shot” on a soundtrack, though. Ben Stiller has had a unique career as a director. Mostly known nowadays for being the showrunner of the bleak corporate satire Severance, and known by most millennials as the director/star of Zoolander and Tropic Thunder, Stiller had dabbled in more than a few genres and styles over the years.