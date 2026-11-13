undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UPDATE: Former Worthington mayor asks WV Supreme Court to require action on town dissolution petition
By WDTV News Staff,8 days ago
WORTHINGTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - Former Worthington Mayor Deborah Heflin is asking the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to require the Marion County Commission to act on her petition to dissolve the town. Heflin filed a petition for a writ of mandamus Tuesday against the commission, its three commissioners and...
3