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Hungrybox gets inspired to release his own Super Smash Bros. Melee tier list after the 'worst tier list takes' he's ever witnessed
By Justin AdaptiveTrigger Gordon,9 days ago
Super Smash Bros. Melee was first released on December 3, 2001 in North America (November 21, 2001 for Japan). It's incredible to think that the game still has a competitive scene centered around it that continues to advance the meta. Of course, few players can claim to understand the game...