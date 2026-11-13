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30ish Delmarva Christmas Events & Parties, 2026
By www.facebook.com/SecretsoftheEasternShoreSecrets of the Eastern Shore,7 days ago
Home / Good Times & Fun Events / 30ish Delmarva Christmas Events & Parties, 2026. Here are a bunch of fun holiday events coming up on Delmarva. Small-town block parties, holiday home tours, the famous Schellville, Victorian soirees, Whoville celebrations, much more. The first section is reserved for events that run across multiple upcoming weeks. Below that come events by date.
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