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Lightning Morning News: Dennis the Menace
By Mantis Toboggan,7 days ago
Tampa Bay goaltender Dennis Hildeby continued his great start with the Lightning and secured a two-point night (and a six-out-of-eight point road trip) in the standings with some strong play and massive saves in a close contest in Columbus last night. Hildeby made 27/28 saves, including all 12 Columbus shots in the third period, and improved to 4-0-1 on the season with the Lightning 3-1 victory. [Raw Charge]