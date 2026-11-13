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Miami Dolphins Football UNITES and Action Roofing Surprise Miami Gardens Veteran with New Roof on Veterans Day
By Dolphins Staff,8 days ago
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ and Action Roofing partnered to surprise Miami Gardens resident Robert Pagan, a former Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army, and his wife Rosalyn, with a brand-new roof free of charge. As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to Salute to Service,...