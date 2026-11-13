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Avery & Jordan Confirm Their Beef Is Still Going After Mormon Wives: OC
8 days ago
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ big move to California has not been chill at all. The first season of the Orange County spinoff highlighted a rift between the more traditionally Mormon church members like McCall DaPron and Jordan McClanahan, and their tangentially Mormon influencer counterparts like Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, and Salomé Andrea. The biggest blowup came at the end of the season, when Jordan confronted Avery about resurfaced OnlyFans photos. The exchange ended with Avery stating she has “zero desire to ever see Jordan again.”