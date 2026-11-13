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Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 9th District [VIDEO]
8 days ago
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 4:18 pm, two black male offenders approached a 76 year old male victim and began verbally antagonizing him. Offender #1 punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground where his head struck the pavement. Offender #1 then went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet. The two offenders were last seen walking northbound on Broad Street towards the Arch Street subway station. The victim was hospitalized as a result of the incident, and on 6/15/26 the victim died in the hospital due to the head injury sustained during the attack and robbery.
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