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Did the Commanders Win Last Night? Washington Beats Giants 24–21 on Thursday Night Football
By Santiago Leon,4 days ago
Yes, the Washington Commanders defeated the New York Giants 24–21 on Thursday Night Football, November 12, 2026. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds remaining. Washington improved to 3–5–1, while New York fell to...