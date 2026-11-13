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Intercard’s OmniRay Readers Will Debut
By Matt Harding,9 days ago
Intercard will be in booth S2407 in Orlando to show off their OmniRay Readers for the first time. It comes in two versions – OmniRay ONE and OmniRay PRO. OmniRay ONE “offers the essential arcade technology at the best price in the industry,” the company said. “For operations that need a pro, the OmniRay PRO provides all the smartest tech, which is always a smart investment.”