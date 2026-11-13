undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arizona schools tackle chronic absenteeism as rates remain above pre-pandemic levels
By Tainá Queiroz Fonseca, Cronkite News November 12, 2026,7 days ago
PHOENIX – Nearly 25% of Arizona students grades 1-8 were chronically absent in 2025, a rate almost twice the pre-pandemic level of 13% in 2019, according to the Helios Education Foundation, a nonprofit that supports early childhood education and college readiness. One West Valley school district has used better...