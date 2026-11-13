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Murfreesboro City Council approves bid to expand Cherry Lane
By Joel Counce,7 days ago
The Murfreesboro City Council approved an agreement with Jones Brothers at its Nov. 12 meeting for the next phase of construction on Cherry Lane, which includes a five-lane roadway and new interchange at I-840 to create a direct route between areas east and west of the highway. The first part of the project will connect I-840 to Sulphur Springs Road. […]