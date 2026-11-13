undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Laserforce in Booth S2881 with Award-Winning Gen8
By Matt Harding,9 days ago
Be sure to stop by the Laserforce booth, S2881, this week at IAAPA. The company will be exhibiting their Gen8 laser tag system, which previously won an IAAPA Brass Ring Award. The company has more than 400 active operators worldwide and “brings proven technology and decades of experience to your next opening or upgrade.” Their latest, Gen8 Fusion, is a phaser-only system that doesn’t require vests.