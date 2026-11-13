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AI Governance, Fulfillment, DPA, Reverse Products; Fed Policy Updates; Webinars Focused on the Primary Market
By Rob Chrisman,9 days ago
Seen on a fortune cookie: Your destiny is to spend hours proving you are not robots on websites run by robots, just to read articles written by robots.” Is Big Tech reminiscent of Big Tobacco? Chrisman LLC had a backup system to replace Outlook being down… Meanwhile United Is restricting AI Agents from booking flights. Next week I head to St. Louis and Kansas City while Robbie heads to the Texas MBA. Local and state organizations are doing well, and certainly have their “fingers on the pulse” of the industry which includes the pros and cons of technology. For example, data breaches have become common place. Attackers claim to have stolen data on over 1 million Vanderbilt students and staff. Lenders are a constant target; earlier this year we had Figure’s breach opening up a million user records and apparently caused by an employee clicking on the wrong link. Democrats won control of Congress, and the decisive results point toward our 'cohesive' Democratic majority scenario: key market implications include incrementally negative AI sentiment on greater expectations for data center restrictions. (Today’s podcast can be found here. This week’s ‘casts are presented by Truework, a Checkr company, the one verification solution to replace in-house waterfalls. Verify any borrower with a VOIEA solution that automates the entire process to quickly deliver the most accurate and complete reports with broad GSE coverage. Today’s has an interview with Lower’s Gino Fronti on how consumers are increasingly open to AI in mortgage lending for faster, more reliable pre-approvals, but the future of the loan process will depend on combining automation and speed with human guidance, personalized mortgage strategies, and deeper loan officer expertise.