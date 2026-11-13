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Vikings sign running back Damon Bankston
By Santiago Leon,3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings signed running back Damon Bankston to the practice squad Wednesday. Bankston was cut from the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad Oct. 20, but the New Mexico product will find a new home with the Vikings and stay in the NFC North division. He was with Minnesota during the tail end of the 2025 season and was with the Giants in training camp before being cut by New York on Aug. 29. Bankston’s addition gives the Vikings additional backfield depth and a potential contributor on special teams.