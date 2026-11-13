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Friday Discussion: Why haven’t things worked with Michigan Football under Kyle Whittingham?
By Matt Eifert,8 days ago
Through nine games, the Kyle Whittingham era with Michigan Football has been a disaster. What went wrong? Join our Friday Discussion:. When Kyle Whittingham was hired by the University of Michigan, it was universally lauded as a very good hire. Given the circumstances of Sherrone Moore’s abrupt removal from the position, Michigan was behind the eight ball and had to make a quick hire, and landing a future college football Hall-of-Fame coach was regarded as a great option. Whittingham was routinely called the “adult in the room,” but now nine games into his tenure, everything has been a disaster.