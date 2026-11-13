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Broadcom Hands VM API to the CNCF Sandbox, Co-Chairs a Workload Conformance Group, and Validates 20+ Partners on VKS
By Harold Fritts,8 days ago
Broadcom made three Kubernetes announcements at KubeCon North America 2026: its VM API project has been accepted into the CNCF Sandbox, it is co-chairing a newly formed Workload Conformance Working Group in the Kubernetes community, and more than 20 partner solutions have been validated to run on VMware vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS), the Kubernetes runtime inside VMware Cloud Foundation.