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IBM and Microsoft Launch Imagine Enterprise With More Than 6,000 Prebuilt AI Agents and Assets
By Harold Fritts,7 days ago
IBM and Microsoft announced Imagine Enterprise, a platform for building, running, and governing AI agents that carry out industry-specific business processes. IBM Consulting contributes more than 6,000 prebuilt AI agents and assets built on IBM Consulting Advantage, its AI-powered delivery platform, along with the experience of building and running them. Microsoft provides the AI, data, cloud, and security foundation, and forward-deployed engineers from both companies support qualifying engagements to move agents from experimentation into production.