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Cat-Proof Furniture: How to Live With Cats Without Wrecking Your Home
By HomeLifestyle,7 days ago
If you share your home with a cat, you’ve probably watched it stretch out, fix you with a look, and sink its claws into the arm of your sofa. Scratching isn’t bad behavior. It’s how cats keep their claws healthy, stretch their muscles and mark territory. The trick isn’t stopping it. It’s giving your cat better options and choosing cat-proof furniture that can take the occasional mistake.