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Druva Agent Recovery Brings Point-in-Time Restores to Copilot Studio Agents
By Harold Fritts,7 days ago
Druva announced Druva Agent Recovery, a set of AI Resilience capabilities that back up custom AI agents and restore them when they are deleted or unexpectedly changed. Support starts with Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft’s platform for building custom agents. Druva is also widening its Power Platform coverage with Power Apps and Power Automate alongside existing Power BI protection, and two new integrations put Druva backup status inside Azure SRE Agent and Microsoft 365 Copilot so administrators can check protection and retry failed jobs from Microsoft’s tools.