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10ZiG Adds Amazon DCV to Its Thin Clients and RepurpOS PCs as an HP Anyware Alternative
By Harold Fritts,8 days ago
10ZiG Technology announced support for Amazon DCV on its thin clients and on PCs converted with its RepurpOS software, adding a remote display protocol built for graphics-intensive Windows and Linux workloads. 10ZiG is pitching the support at organizations moving off HP Anyware, which the company says is approaching end of life, and endpoints running DCV stay under the free 10ZiG Manager platform for configuration and updates.