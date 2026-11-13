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Google Adds Confidential TPU 8tx and Dual-Chip TPU 8i Max to Its Eighth-Generation TPU Lineup
By Brian Beeler,7 days ago
Google added two systems to its eighth-generation TPU lineup: TPU 8tx, a confidential computing system built on TPU 8t silicon, and TPU 8i Max, which puts two TPU 8i chips on a single package for long-context inference. They join the TPU 8t training chip and TPU 8i inference chip Google introduced at Cloud Next in April, and Google says this is the first time it has introduced four TPU systems in a single year.