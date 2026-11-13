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Cole Palmer’s ‘Private’ Stance on Joining Mauricio Pochettino at Man Utd Already Emerged
By Calum Ritchie,8 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino's appointment at Manchester United has re-ignited speculation that Cole Palmer could be a transfer target for the Red Devils in the future. The boyhood United fan signed for Chelsea from Manchester City during Pochettino's only summer transfer window in west London. Palmer's only season under the Argentine coach was incredible, as he bagged 22 goals and 11 assists in 33 Premier League games.