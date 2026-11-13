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Sofia Franklyn Tells Maury Povich She’s Ready to Retire
By Maury Povich,8 days ago
Sofia Franklyn wants to make one thing abundantly clear: she did not write a tell-all. While she knows everyone is salivating for the juicy details of the breakup with her former Call Her Daddy co-host, Alex Cooper, her book is so much more than that. The Sofia with an F host spent the past year writing Daddy Issues, a tender memoir about her traumatic past and the tough lessons she had to learn along the way to achieving a better future. Franklyn worked as a client service associate at Morgan Stanley before a chance encounter with Cooper led to the launch of their raunchy sex podcast that quickly became one of the most listened-to in the country. They were on top of the world, until they weren’t. When the pair severed ties, it was more than just a work relationship that ended, it was also the death knell of their friendship. For years, fans speculated about what went awry, and now the former co-host is finally ready to tell her side of the story.