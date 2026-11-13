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Elijah Wood Says 27 Years Disappeared the Moment He Became Frodo Again in THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM
By Joey Paur,8 days ago
Some things you just don't forget, especially when you've spent years running around Middle-earth with a pair of oversized Hobbit feet. Elijah Wood is officially back as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and stepping into the role again after more than two decades apparently felt like he'd never left the Shire.