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Camels set for final series at Charleston
8 days ago
BUIES CREEK - Campbell rounds out the 2026 regular season at first-place Charleston Friday and Saturday. Both teams have punched their tickets to the postseason, but still have seeding to play for. Any win locks Campbell into third place, while two losses could potentially land Campbell in fourth, dependent on other league results. Charleston can guarantee first place by sweeping the Camels.