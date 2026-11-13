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When will Vallejo’s public boat launch finally open?
By Authors,9 days ago
VALLEJO — Boaters who pass by the fenced-off public boat launch on Vallejo’s waterfront may be scratching their heads, wondering when it will reopen. The facility has been closed to the public since early 2024, when PG&E began cleanup of contamination from a gas plant that operated at the site from 1872 to 1930. Boating at the site had dwindled significantly prior to the closure due to shallow water caused by lack of dredging and an encampment that created an obstacle course to reach the water.