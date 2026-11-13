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Ukraine Receives Over 1.5 Million Drones Through DOT-Chain Platform
By Giulia Bernacchi,7 days ago
Ukrainian combat units have received more than 1.5 million drones and other equipment components through the DOT-Chain Defence digital marketplace since its launch in July last year, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. The deliveries are worth more than 100 billion hryvnias ($2.2 billion), with unmanned aerial vehicles accounting for...
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