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LMT Defence, Thales Explore Using Mobile Networks to Track Drones
By Jodesz Gavilan,7 days ago
Latvia’s LMT Defence and Thales Italia are exploring how mobile phone networks could help detect and track drones, adding civilian telecommunications infrastructure to Europe’s counter-drone technology efforts. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to assess how LMT’s mobile network expertise and Thales’ defense 4G and 5G technologies...