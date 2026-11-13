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Vaccine schedule overhaul could put coverage at risk, state official says
8 days ago
Jamilia Sherls, DNP, says health systems should track vaccine coverage closely and look to AAP schedules if federal guidance isn't evidence-based. With the federal childhood immunization schedule tied up in court, health systems and health plans face a question few have had to plan for: What happens if insurance coverage stops following federal vaccine recommendations?
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