undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tamiya Volkswagen Dune Beetle Cross (BB-02 Chassis) [VIDEO]
8 days ago
This R/C car assembly kit is inspired by Volkswagen Beetles which take part in off-road races on the U.S. West Coast. Length: 454 mm, front width: 204/225 mm, rear width: 239 mm, height: 180 mm. Wheelbase: 283 mm. The polycarbonate body recreates a race-oriented Beetle which features bulging fenders and a removed rear engine hood. Light pods and brake lamps are also captured.