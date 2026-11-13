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Basketball Season Tips Off; Canadian Players Set Mobile Casino Limits Early
By Stephanie Peterson,8 days ago
The start of a basketball season brings a familiar rhythm to the week. Games fill the evenings, phones buzz with scores and highlights, and many fans keep a screen in hand for most of the night. For Canadians who also enjoy casino games on their phones, that habit raises a useful question: how do you keep a quick tap on an app from turning into a long, expensive session? The answer is to set limits before the first game of the season, not in the middle of one. For a broader look at the best mobile casinos in Canada, mobile-friendly casinos for Canadian players are a handy place to start.