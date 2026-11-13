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What and when is the next Prime Resurgence in Warframe?
By Aidan O'Brien,4 days ago
Have you missed out on old Primes and want to add them to your arsenal? Here's what's on the way. Primes are the ultimate goal for all Warframe players. They are all gilded and shiny, have better stats than normal weapons and Warframes, and just look great zooming around missions. Prime Resurgence gives you the chance to grab Primes that have been added to the Vault and are no longer regularly available.