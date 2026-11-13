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53-million-year-old beetle fossil named after Columbus band
By Mary McCarthy,9 days ago
A tiny beetle that spent 53 million years trapped in amber has an unexpected connection to Columbus—it’s been named after local band Twenty One Pilots. Researchers in Spain and France recently identified the ancient insect as a new species, giving it the scientific name Cnopus twentyonepilotorum. According to a study published in the scientific journal ZooKeys, the beetle was discovered preserved in a piece of amber from northern France. The fossil is approximately 53 million years old.