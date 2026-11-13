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New grocery store, sub shop, and donut chain opening in Central Ohio development
By Mary McCarthy,8 days ago
A new grocery store, sandwich shop and donut chain are all opening in Canal Winchester today—under one roof. Located at 8200 Diley Road, the new Kroger Marketplace officially opens November 13, according to Kroger’s website. The 122,000-plus-square-foot store features a fuel center, drive-thru pharmacy and Murray’s Cheese counter....
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