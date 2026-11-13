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Southern eatery closes after opening last year; Will be replaced by neighborhood bar from mother-daughter duo
By Jack McLaughlin,8 days ago
A Southern fusion restaurant that opened in 2025 has closed its doors, with a community-focused bar slated to take over its space. Trusthouse Kitchen, a Southern-style eatery in Marysville, has closed its doors. It was located at 108 S. Main St., in the historic Bank of Marysville building, which originally opened in 1854.