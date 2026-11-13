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Injury Report Analysis: A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson among nine Patriots questionable for Sunday's game vs. Lions in Munich
By Evan Lazar,8 days ago
MUNICH – The Patriots are making final preparations to play the Detroit Lions at Allianz Stadium in Germany on Sunday, and injuries continue to impact New England's roster this week. Heading into Week 10, New England ruled out starting CB Carlton Davis III (knee), C/G Ben Brown (knee), and...