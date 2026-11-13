undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFL predictions: Patriots vs. Lions game picks for Week 10
By Pats Pulpit Staff,7 days ago
The Patriots are entering Sunday’s game as underdogs to the Lions. The New England Patriots are taking their act abroad this week, and will have an opportunity to exorcise some demons along the way. Not only will they get a chance to fully move on from last week’s 45-27 shellacking at the hands of the Packers, they also can break what is a two-game losing streak in international play.