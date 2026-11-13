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Rings of Power’s Dark Wizard Reveal Unearths Forgotten Tolkien Lore
8 days ago
In the lore of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, the wizards are called by the Elves the name “Istari.” Though they appear as humans, the wizards of Middle-earth are, in fact, spirits from the Maiar of Valinor given humanoid form. In the Third Age, in which The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings take place, we only knew about three wizards: Gandalf, Saruman, and Radagast. But there are other wizards lurking around in Tolkien’s pages. Since his introduction in The Rings of Power Season 2, many fans have assumed that the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) of Rhûn was an earlier version of Saruman, in the same way that the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is an earlier version of Gandalf.