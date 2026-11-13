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Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Yellowjackets Season 4
7 days ago
The end is coming for Yellowjackets. The members of the Wiskayok High School girls’ soccer team have been physically and/or psychologically stuck in the wilderness for three seasons now, which makes it something of a relief to learn that their suffering will end as the show wraps up at the end of its upcoming fourth season. The Yellowjackets have been through a lot: Even if you haven’t seen the show, you’ve probably heard about the cannibalism. But we mustn’t forget about all the poisonings, stabbings, blackmail plots, and ritual sacrifices over the past three seasons, either.