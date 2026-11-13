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Stocks sway as Wall Street heads for a winning week after several turbulent days
9 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks swung sharply in morning trading Friday as Wall Street remains on track for its first winning week since early October. Major indexes have been unsteady throughout the week as AI-focused companies pushed and pulled the market. Many of those companies have big stock values with a heavier impact on the market's gains or losses.