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Beck to the Future: Carson Beck’s past may answer questions about his potential as Arizona Cardinals starter
By Keenan Vaughan,8 days ago
PHOENIX – The Arizona Cardinals’ search for a capable starting quarterback this season has forced a complete makeover of the position group over the course of just two weeks, both intentionally and inadvertently. To understand how Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur arrived at the decision to start rookie Carson...