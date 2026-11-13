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Encino Dental Esthetics Introduces Laser-Assisted Deep Cleaning for Select Periodontal Cases
By Encino Dental Esthetics,9 days ago
- The Encino dental practice expands its use of diode laser technology to selected gum disease treatments - ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Encino Dental Esthetics has begun incorporating diode laser technology into selected deep-cleaning treatments for patients with gum disease. Led by Dr. Kaivan Kiai, DDS, the practice has used its diode laser for gum-contouring procedures for years. The new application extends its use to certain periodontal treatments.