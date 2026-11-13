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Column | Illini’s potential is irrelevant when fundamentals fail in-game
By Sahil Mittal,8 days ago
A large wave of rowdy Red Raider fans poured onto the court Tuesday night in Lubbock, Texas, as the Illini players were ushered off the court through a tunnel opposite the student section. It was a fitting exit for No. 3 Illinois (2-1), which simply lacked the grit and physicality to assert itself from the jump. No. 16 Texas Tech (3-0) ran up a 20-point lead in the first half, and although Illinois looked like a different team after halftime, a failure to execute on simple fundamentals ruined all chances of capitalizing on its improved play.