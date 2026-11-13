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Fall River man sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl to undercover Massachusetts State Trooper
By Ken Paiva,8 days ago
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, III has announced that a 38-year-old Fall River man pled guilty to Distribution of Fentanyl in the Fall River Superior Court. Joshua Infantino was sentenced by the Honorable Raffi Yessayan to serve a state prison sentence of 3 to 4 years. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Walsh.
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