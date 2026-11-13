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Blizzard Watch Podcast: The yin and yang of World of Warcraft: Forever and retail
By Anna Bell,8 days ago
We’re still reveling in the joy and novelty of twenty years ago in WoW: Forever. For this week’s pod cohosts — Liz, Joe, and Cory — it’s both a nostalgia bomb, and a much-needed break from the drudgery of retail. We have some thoughts on why retail is feeling so stale for us, and Forever is feeling so new, despite being so incredibly, markedly old. Forever captures that old-time friction that made things feel harder to accomplish, while also adding spiffy new ambient lighting and literal sparkle.